Places To Have A Quick Breakfast In Wesley Heights

CHARLOTTE, NC - The western part of Charlotte, or often called as FreeMoreWest, some of it mentioned Wesley Heights, now has many new stores open. You can find new coffee shops, restaurants, and breweries on every corner of the street. You only need a few minutes from Uptown and I-77.

At Wesley Heights, you can visit famous restaurants and taste their special dishes such as CupLux Coffee, and Not Just Coffee. If you need to buy groceries or quick bites, you can go to Rhino Market & Deli and LaCa Projects for enjoying art exhibitions. Here are the details for additional information:

1. CupLux Coffee

If you are in a rush and make you forget to drink your morning coffee, you can go to CupLux Coffee. This coffee shop is unique because they are only available for drive-thru and online orders. Besides the coffee shop, CupLux also has Draft Cold Brew Program which consists of restaurants and retailers, temporary office and co-working space, apartments, brewery, and caterers. This place is open every day from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. on weekdays and 7.30 a.m. - 3 p.m. on weekends. You can have the coffee at 3115 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208.

2. Not Just Coffee

This is a perfect place to visit in the morning. Not Just Coffee offers the best espresso quality to boost your morning. You can get pure expresso to latte here and you have the chance to customize your coffee with several choices of lattes and milk. Not all people have a friendly stomach, Not Just Coffee also offers batch brew coffee, cold brew coffee, nitro cold brew, and tea-based beverages. They serve food as well to be paired with the beverages. You can buy half-gallon coffee to enjoy coffee in your home. Visit Not Just Coffee at 1026 Jay Street Suite A, NC 28208.

3. Rhino Market & Deli

At Rhino Market & Deli, you can have local goods, beers, coffees, and etcetera. Many people prefer to have quick snacks and beverages. You can have salad, soups, vegetarian goods, and even catering in this place. If you're based in Charlotte, you should visit 420 Church St 28208. Rhino Market & Deli opens every day from 7 a.m - 9 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

