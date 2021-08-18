Three Concerts Will Take Place in Fillmore This Week

CHARLOTTE, NC - Fillmore concerts schedule is out for the public. Within this week, Fillmore hosts more than two concerts.

Most Charlotteans already miss the concert vibes. Fillmore will spoil you with PVRIS, Rick Ross, and The Story So Far. Though it's a bit disappointing that the Trial by Fire performance is cancelled. Here are the information about the concerts

August 18: PVRIS

There's an addition to the terms on condition for those who wish to watch PVRIS performance live. Fans need to provide printed proof of COVID-19 negative test a maximum of 72 hours before the concert begins or already get two doses of COVID-19 vaccine two weeks before the event. Tickets are available online and cost $29. The gate opens at 7 p.m. and the concert starts off at 8 p.m.

August 20: Rick Ross by Hollywood the Promoter

Hollywood The Promoter featuring Rick Ross to Fillmore Stage. The tickets are available online and will cost you from $47.50 to $102.50. Opening gates will be at 8 p.m. and the concert will be set in motion an hour later.

August 24: The Story So Far

The Story So Far will have the stage on August 24 all by themselves. To access a ticket, you can access the website or you can buy it on the spot. For online tickets, Fillmore charges $27.50. The gate will open at 7 p.m. and the concert cracks at 8 p.m.

Trial By Fire cancels their concert. They already booked several lanes, including the VIP lane. As for the cancellation of concerts, the event organizer will issue a refund. There will be specific terms and conditions for a refund that you can read on https://www.livenationentertainment.com/ticketrefund/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.