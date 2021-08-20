The Reasons Why Charlotte Has Housing Grants And Program For The Older Adult and Senior

CHARLOTTE, NC - Centralina Community Economic Development Department offers solutions for adults in a form of Housing Grants and programs. There are two main programs called Community. Both programs offer housing improvement grants aimed at a healthy and safe environment for seniors.

According to an article from the Joint Center For Housing Studies by Jennifer Molinsky, at least in this era, people need to understand the Elderly Housing Trends based on the 2020 State of The Nation Report to help seniors find the perfect place.

The number of seniors in Charlotte is increasing. Most of them want to remain living independently in spite of the condition they're facing. To overcome the problem, the community plans to build more accessible and affordable housing for seniors.

The 2020 reports stated that the number of adults in age 65 years will most likely increase faster than any other group and by 2035, the number of seniors or older adults with disabilities will increase as much as 76 percent.

Adults 55 and over accounted for more than two-thirds of rental housing growth from 2014 to 2019 and 27% of 80-year-olds left mortgage debt. Seniors also face difficulty paying rent as it consumes more than 30% of their income and some also pay more than half of their income.

Resolutions emerged that the public should help by increasing accessible housing enhanced by safe technology, providing tax credits, assisting seniors with housing bills, teaching seniors and adults about pre-retirement financial management, and strengthening the link between health care and housing services.

