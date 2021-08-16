Upcoming Concert In Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC - For over a year, people only watch the concerts online from their laptops. Along with better conditions, now, the concerts are soon available offline.

Two epic musicians suppose to have their debut this week; Pink Floyd and Legend Never Die, featuring the others musicians. However, only one musician will have his show while the other needs to call off the concert.

After cancelling his debut, "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show" by Brit Floyd will have his comeback on August 22. This concert is supposed to happen in 2020, but it got cancelled. Brit will perform its brand new production called Echoes 2020, which includes several highlights hits from The Wall, The Dark Side of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Division Bell. Not only have his solo performance but his debut also featuring 23 minutes 'note for note performance' from Echoes that has written 50 years ago and 1971 album Meddle by Pink Floyd. The door will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin an hour later. The tickets price start from $42 and is only available at ticketmaster.com or Ticketmaster mobile app.

Legends Never Die performance by Elation Entertainment should be held on August 21, but unfortunately, they need to postpone the concert due to uncertain circumstances. This show will not take place at Bojangles Coliseum as it is supposed to be. The agency has no plan to reschedule or refund the tickets. Elation Entertainment planned to share the stage featuring three multiplatinum groups, such as Three 6 Mafia, No Limit Soldiers, and Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony. This featurette happens for the first time in Charlotte Carolina.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.