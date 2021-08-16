The Annual South End Shuffle 5K and Mile Run are now open For Registration

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Annual South End Shuffle 5K and Mile Run is now accepting registration. Interested participants can sign up until September 11.

South End is thrilled to announce the 8th Annual South End Shuffle 5K and

Mile Run is back in town. This neighborhood tradition will be held on September 11, 2021.

Presented by Skufca Law, Wooden Robot Brewery, and Beacon Partners, the race is designed for everyone at all fitness levels. Beginner runners can sign up for 1 mile run for a shorter distance race while Charlotteans who want to challenge their endurance can register for the 5K run. The starting point of 5K will be located on W Summit Avenue and the finish line will be set in the South End neighborhood. All 5K finisher will get medal and shirts. At the end of the race, there will be beer from Wooden Robot Brewery for adult runners and ice cream from Golden Cow Creamery for younger participants.

Registration can be made by clicking this link. The ticket price varies based on the race package. The 5k ticket price starts from $30 while the 1-mile race price starts from $15. Interested participants are suggested to sign up now as the ticket price will be higher if registration is made on the spot on September 11.

By joining this event, participants are helping two non-profit organizations in Charlotte. Some part of the ticket price will be donated to The Purple Promise Foundation, a charity formed to increase public awareness of melanoma and skin cancer. By purchasing tickets, all runners will also benefit West Blvd ministry, a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the community with basic necessities of everyday life.

