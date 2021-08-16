The Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival Is Coming!

CHARLOTTE, NC – Noted as the largest Renaissance Fair nationwide, the Carolina Renaissance Festival was first introduced in 1994. This festival includes exhibits, live entertainment, various attractions, human-powered rides, and kitchens and pubs that are built on a 325-acre woodland.

This year’s Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival will be held only on weekends—Saturdays and Sundays—from October 2 until November 21, 2021. The festival is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. with a free parking charge. It is important to note that visitors are not allowed to bring their pets to this festival.

Tickets are charged for $17 for children and $27 for adults. A season pass can also be bought for $90 for children and $160 for adults. Tickets are available at bigtickets and can be bought from August 16 to November 21, 2021.

This festival also includes Artisan Market where visitors can shop unique and hand-made souvenirs such as glass, pottery, candle, leather, jewelry, and many more. Over 140 vendors will participate at the Artisan Market.

A festival will not be complete without some sort of food and beverage. Visitors can enjoy a variety of sweets, premium meats on sticks, pretzels, soda, beer, and many more. While devouring the feast, visitors can also enjoy all sorts of stage entertainments such as live comedy, circus, music, and dance. Visitors can also feel like they’re really going back to the Renaissance as over 500 costumed villagers will greet and interact with them.

Live entertainment such as knights battles will be presented 3 times daily. The clash of the armors and the sound of trumpets blaring will fill the air as the brave knight take their battles at the shire’s tournament arena.

