Asian Restaurants to Visit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Asian dishes never fail to fill our tummies to the fullest. If you want to have a mukbang or feast with your friends, family, or community, Asian foods should be on your top list.

There are two famous places in South End and Plaza Midwood to find Asian dishes and you definitely have to stop by when you're in the area.

South End is famous for its restaurants that mirror the heart of the Charlotte neighborhood. They have Hawkers Asian Street Fare, a restaurant inspired by The Hawker Centres of Southeast Asia. Hawkers are well-known for their multiple food stalls with various types of foods. Everything about the place gives off Asian vibes, starting the table setting, Asian ornaments, and live cooking as well. Hawkers serve 30+ small plates of soups, noodles, salad, and many more. You can have your favorite meals all by yourself or you can share them with others, so it's no surprise that Hawkers has become the go-to spot for the weekends. Asian Hawkers is not only based in Charlotte, but you can visit Orlando, Florida, and many more.

Another legendary place that you have to visit is the Dim Sum Chinese Restaurant at 2920 Central Ave B. They have been serving dim sum since 1996. They have more than 25 different types of dim sum such as steamed buns, dumplings, noodle crepes, shrimp toast, and many more, served on a small plate, so you can order many plates of dim sum as you wish.

Save this for weekend trips when the condition is more conducive. If you can't wait any longer, you can order Asian foods online or order catering services from both restaurants. Enjoy Asian foods while watching Netflix or K-drama series.

