Places for people with a sweet tooth in Dilworth

CHARLOTTE, NC - Sweet food is a type of food that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. In addition, consuming sweet foods has been shown to reduce stress levels and is also a really fun way to treat ourselves. Here are some of the places in Dilworth that provide the best sweet treats for people with sweet tooth.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its iconic pink box and its delicious Chocolate cookie. Crumbl Cookies was founded by Sawyer Hamsley who later teamed up with his cousin, Jason McGowan to create the perfect recipe for chocolate chip cookies as their first menu. They founded their first store in Utah in 2017.

To date, Crumbl Cookies has more than 200 stores across the state. they also added interesting menu variants such as Macadamia Nut, Sugar (Shark), Hawaii Rainbow Cake, and Hazelnut Sea salt. It all started from their classic chocolate chip cookie. You can find Crumbl Cookies at 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste E Matthews, NC 28105.

For those who enjoy creamy desserts, you can visit the famous ice cream parlor in Dilworth such as Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream and Golden Cow Creamery.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is known as their famous Brown Butter Almond Brittle Pint and their Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks Pint. They are located at 1920 Camden Road Charlotte, NC 28203 980.299.2946 and are open from 1 a.m.

Golden Cow Creamery is known for its unique flavor option. Liz and Alex Hannah, as the founders of this ice cream parlor, said that they are inspired by North Carolina's diverse food culture and wanted to make an ice cream that can represent how they feel. One of their most favorite menus is the Salted Oreos, the Dunkaroos, and the Ginger Peach flavor.

You can visit Golden Cow Creamery at 170 W Summit Ave Charlotte, NC 28203 South End

