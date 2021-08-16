Satisfy Your Sushi Craving with These Local Sushi Bars in Charlotte

Vinicius Benedit/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Sushi may be one of your go-to food this summer when you crave fresh seafood wrapped in seasoned rice. Check out these local sushi restaurants in Charlotte to satisfy your craving.

Getting your sushi fix may be hard when you are not in Japan. However, some of the local sushi restaurants in the city eventually offer a variety of fresh sushi that you can choose to get your fill.

1. Koishi

If you are on a tight budget but are still craving sushi, choose Koishi as your destination. Located on Cotswold, this restaurant offers affordable specialty rolls such as the “Sushi A” which consists of an egg roll, two maki rolls, a salad, or soup of your choice, all for only $9.95. You can also order signature Japanese entrees like steamed seabass, crab furlong, or volcano ribeye steak for less than $20.

2. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

When you can choose between filling your tummy with sushi or burgers, you can now get the taste of the two of them with this creation titled “Burgushi”. Choose their signature menu of bento boxes that features a mini burger, four pieces of sushi rolls, edamame, and Thai cucumber. Located near SouthPark Mall, this sushi bar is popular among celebrities and frequent, so please spare your time for a little bit of queuing.

3. Ru San’s

If you are a sushi expert who prioritizes freshness above anything else, Ru San’s might be your perfect partner. Located on Dilworth, this restaurant offers fresh rolls featuring Bluefin tuna, eel, sprouts, tobiko, and avocado. They also have other Japanese cuisines like noodles, teriyaki, and tonkatsu. If you feel a little bit hungry than usual, opt for their all-you-can-eat sushi buffet for only $12.50

