Where to find senior centers in Mecklenburg County

eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger/Unsplash

MECKLENBURG, NC – Senior center is designed to give support to individuals aged 55 years and above. Mecklenburg County has three senior centers that provide various support and services such as exercise programs, health programs, education programs, and assistance to help independent elders.

Here are three senior centers in Mecklenburg County:

1. Eastway Regional Recreational Center

Located at 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte, the Eastway Regional Recreational Center offers various activities and facilities that are available for seniors. Some facilities include an outdoor walking area, wheel-chair accessible area, and pool for aquatic activities. They also offer senior services that include meals, wellness coaching, seasonal parties, tax preparation, and some social games.

2. David B. Waymer Recreation Center & Senior Center

This newly renovated center is located at 14008 Holbrooks Road, Hunterville. David B. Waymer Recreation Center & Senior Center offers DSS Senior Nutrition Program that includes lunch, classes, field trips, and other special events designed for seniors aged 60 years and above. This center opens daily from Monday to Saturday.

3. Tryola Senior Center

Tryola Senior Center opens from Monday to Friday at 8.30 a.m. Located at 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, Tryola Senior Center offers activities for individuals aged 55 years and above such as walking club, table tennis, and strength training. They also provide some services that include the Senior Nutrition Program, Senior Health Insurance Information Program, and Advance Medical Directives Assistance.

Senior centers are established with the idea to ensure the welfare of elders by giving them access to support and services that they need. Details about the senior centers in Mecklenburg County can be accessed on this website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.