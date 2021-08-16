Grab a breakfast sandwich in these restaurants

CHARLOTTE, NC - Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. By eating a good and nutritious breakfast in the morning, you can make your body more productive throughout the day. One of the popular menus that can be enjoyed as breakfast is Sandwich because it is not only filling but can be obtained quickly and the compact packaging can be easily enjoyed while continuing to carry out activities so that it does not interfere with your daily schedule.

The Pickled Peach is a restaurant serving many choices of sandwiches that can be enjoyed by people, located at 202 S Main St Davidson, NC 28036. Even though the price is not cheap, the experience that you will get after tasting their sandwich will be worth it.

They also have a variety of sandwich toppings. Starting from Cornmeal fried shrimp, corned beef, meatball, also a simple topping such as grilled cheese. Those who want to eat healthier sandwiches can choose the Shaved Red Beet sandwich with honey goat cheese, arugula. You can also choose the White Bean Hummus sandwich which is served with grilled sourdough.

If you are looking for more affordable options, you can get a sandwich at Arnie's Tavern located at 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078.

Arnie's Tavern doesn't have a wide variety of sandwiches, but they have an unmistakable taste. Their signature chicken sandwich is using an 8 oz grilled chicken breast with lettuce and tomato. If you prefer your chicken to be buffalo-styled or blackened, you can simply request it from the waitress. They also have other menus including burgers, wraps, and quesadillas.

If you are still wondering, if there is any place where you are able to have breakfast for under $5, then Which WIch is a perfect place for you. They have a 'breakfast combo' on the menu that only costs $4. you can visit them at 16620 Cranlyn Rd Ste 140 Huntersville, NC 28078.

