Have a taste of local cuisine in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - Taste the local cuisine of Huntersville by dining in the restaurants below. Good for tourists who are visiting temporarily or for natives. Here is the list of the restaurant that serves local cuisine in Huntersville.

The Lost Cajun is famous for its southern-style dish that captivates the hearts of many customers. Not only that, but they also provide vegetarian food and gluten-free options.

In this place, the comfort received by customers is as important as the taste of the food they sell. The waiters who work at The Lost Cajun are trained to provide friendly service and help provide customer comfort. Their most favorite dishes are Cajun food, Gumbos, Jambalaya, and beignets. The Lost Cajun also offers delivery services and takeout.

If you are craving barbeque or grilled meats, you are advised to go to Midwood Smokehouse. They offer classic barbeque plates including beef brisket, chicken barbeque, and salmon as well. They also have gluten-free options as well such as Hickory Smoked Salmon, and Saint Louis Style pork Ribs.

For a more convenient way to order, they also have an app that you can download in Google Play or App Store. The food will be directly delivered to you. You can also enjoy a dine-in experience in 16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC.

Another restaurant that is perfect if you are looking for local cuisine is Red Rocks Cafe located in 8712 Lindholm Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078-1870. They offer various menus from pasta to jambalaya. For the appetizer, you are recommended to try their famous Tuna & Avocado, which consists of tossed avocado and diced Ahi tuna served with wakame salad and crispy wonton strips.

