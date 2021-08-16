The Rocky Branch Park is reopen for public

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Rocky Branch Park Trail Enhancement Project updated their progress that the park has finally reopened for the public since the beginning of August.

This project has its original purpose to provide easier access for people to travel from Belmont to Cramerton. This project also aims for a more convenient trail that allows beginners to experience the advanced features.

People can enjoy the trail by taking a leisurely walk with the family while enjoying the beauty of nature, or while doing sports routines such as a morning run or even mountain biking. The Rocky Branch Park Trail has many trails that people can explore including Euler's Way, Legacy, and The Thread Trail. However, visitors are advised to make sure whether the sign on each trail says 'open' or 'close' because now and then the trail is closed due to the weather and natural condition. The reason behind this is because the material that had been used to build the trail are soil and clay. A very small amount of rain will cause major damage to the trail.

You can also show people around you if you have ever visited The Rocky Branch Park by buying cool merchandise available. The available merchandise is Logo Shirt in a variety of colors and cool stickers printed on weatherproof vinyl. You can embed these cool stickers in your laptop, bikes, or helmet and it would instantly make your appearance cooler.

If you are interested in business and donation opportunities you can contact me via email info@rockybranchparknc.com.