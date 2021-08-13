High Branch Brewing Releasing Annual Beer In No Time

CONCORD, NC - The rare Honey Drip will have its debut this month. After harvesting 60 pounds of honey this year, we are ready to sell it to the public. On a side note, this beer only comes out once in a year. If you miss it, you may have to wait for the next year.

Honey Drip, or Honey Drip Hazy IPA, is a fermentation of Bryan Fisher's honey. Bryan Fishers is a famous beekeeper and certified arborist who makes his honey taste delicious. Honey Drip contains a 7.4% alcohol level due to the haziness from honey fermentation.

Bryan Fishers harvesting 60 pounds of pure honey in this batch. Sixty pounds is enough to make blueberry, cherry, vanilla beans beer, and thicc fruity variants. The Honey Drip will be served in a can

The beer releases will be packed up in a beautiful art show on August 21, 2021, and the launching event will happen at 12-10 p.m in High Branch Brewing, Concord, NC. High Branch Brewing is a famous place for brewing and fermenting beer. Since this place offers a private room for beer storage and the taproom as well, The Honey Drip will have its special room here.

Not only brewing show, but this event will also invite local artists to have performances in High Branch Brewing. Odina Wood Art will participate in the event and sells her pieces of art starting from 12 p.m. Bryan also sells his fresh honey along with a fusion cooking show at 3-8 p.m. and the event will beautifully wrap by AJ Holt 90's grunge music performance at 5-8 p.m.

