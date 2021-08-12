Ana Pathak as the first recipient of Kathy Harris Service and Leadership Award

Wan San Yip/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Ana Pathak, a junior from College of Computing and Informatics UNC Charlotte became the first recipient of the Kathy Harris Service and Leadership Award.

Ana Pathak got transferred to UNC Charlotte by her academic advisor in Appalachian State, Ryan Mulkeen. She was so grateful to be the first awardee of the Kathy Harris Service and Leadership Award and hope to work with many types of technology in the future.

Just like how Kathy Harris had inspired her, she also wants to give back to the community by giving computing education to women and other underrepresented communities.

Kathy Harris herself was a pioneer of the technology community in Charlotte and an inspiration for many young women who are interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She had 20 years of involvement at the College of Computing and Informatics UNC Charlotte as a member and chair of the CCI Dean’s Advisory Board.

Harris's contribution to society was based on the idea that technology should embrace diversity and give no place for any discrimination, including gender discrimination. Pathak honors and holds this idea as she strives for her education at the College of Computing and Informatics UNC Charlotte.

“She embodied everything I strive to be and is a role model whose legacy will continue to inspire me to be the best version of myself and keep growing,” Pathak said.

Apart from Kathy Harris Service and Leadership Award, UNC Charlotte also offers honors and awards for students with good academic, contribution, and leadership experience. The details of other honors and awards can be accessed on this website.

