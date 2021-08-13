Unique Features in UREC You Need to Know

CHARLOTTE, NC - There's a lot of space in the University Recreation Center in UNCC. With each floor providing a variety of workout options, the five-story, 148,000, square-foot structure was purposefully intended to suit the vast range of physical activity needs of the Niner Nation.

Of course, more features give the gym a Niner feel; it's just possible that a few have fallen between the cracks due to the immense number of cardio machines, strength training machines, free weights, and studios.

Here are three noteworthy UREC features that you won't want to miss.

- Artifact Wall

The artifact wall was built with sporting organizations in mind, such as college sports clubs and intramural sports. Wall displays the 40+ on-campus sports teams, as well as several intramural league and tournament trophies. This wall wants to educate the campus community about all of the unique and excellent resources offered at UREC.

- Student Goals Graphics

UREC is a structure built and maintained by students for students. More than 1,000 health and wellness goals were gathered from kids and integrated into the building graphics. The department's motto is “your goals—our mission,” The department aims to help students and the campus community accomplish their goals.

- Mining Theme

You will see many nods to gold and mining throughout the building in order to symbolize the heart of what it means to be a Niner. An extensive set of golden graphics lines the building, with hand-written student goals inlaid throughout it. This centre represents the building as a place where students come together to collaborate. You'll also find several subtler indications of gold, such as the indoor pool ceiling, which stands in for gold veins and the architectural ceiling design that emulates a mine shaft. You will also see clues of it throughout the rest of the facility, including the main staircase.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.