Avoid a Heat Illness by Staying Cool, Staying Hydrated, and Staying Informed

CHARLOTTE, NC - You may get an illness while exercising or working in high heat and humidity. Because of that, you can get a heat illness. A heat illness is produced by moisture and high temperatures. It usually happens during summer, because the temperature is too hot.

To help you to prevent the illness, CDC has three main tips to follow:

a. Stay Cool

- Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that is lightweight and light in color.

- Stay Cool Indoors: Keep cool. If you do not have air conditioning at home, go to a mall or library; even a few hours in the cooler will help your body adjust to the heat. Much better to chill off with a cool shower or bath than going somewhere air-conditioned. Reduce your stove and oven use to keep your home cooler.

- Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: If you want to ensure that you confine your outdoor activities to calmer times, you could plan your move based on the hours of the day. Go for short walks in shaded regions to help your body recuperate.

- Pace Yourself: Avoid strenuous activities in the sun. If you are not used to working or exercising in hot weather, start carefully and build up. Get into a cool, shaded area and relax if you feel lightheaded, weak, or faint.

- Wear Sunscreen: Sunburn impairs your body's capacity to cool down and dehydrate you. If you must go outside, wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before heading out.

- Do Not Leave Children in Cars: A car can quickly reach deadly temperatures even with a window open. Children are especially at risk of heatstroke or death when left in a parked automobile.

Avoid Hot and Heavy Meals: It will heat your body.

b. Stay Hydrated

- Drink Plenty of Fluids: Drink more water, despite how active you are. Do not wait until you are thirsty. And, do not drink sugary or alcohol drinks.

- Replace Salt and Minerals: A sports drink can restore the salt and minerals you miss in sweat.

- Keep Your Pets Hydrated: Give plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in an ideal space.

c. Stay Informed

- Check for Updates: Monitor your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and read on any cooling roofs in your area.

- Know the Signs: Memorize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.

- Monitor Those at High Risk: Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others, especially babies and toddlers, aging people, overweight and overexert while working or exercising, are all considered unhealthy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.