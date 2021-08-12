Students Need to Wear a Mask during the 5-day-school Week

ROWAN COUNTY, NC - The COVID positive cases are higher now than at the start of last year. Given this, and the fact that many of the students are currently ineligible for a COVID vaccine due to their age, it is more important than ever that you as a parent or guardian decide to have your child wear a mask during the school day.

The Rowan County Board of Health voted Tuesday night to formally recommend masks for all citizens, including school-aged children, to decrease the spread of COVID19.

“I highly suggest wearing masks indoors for everyone, particularly school-aged children,” said Rowan County Public Health Director Alyssa Harris. Even those fully vaccinated are advised to start applying a face mask.

In Rowan County, only 17% of 12 - 17 are currently vaccinated, not enough for herd immunity. Vaccination against COVID is the best way to protect your child over the age of twelve, and wearing a mask only adds to that protection.

If we do not take responsibility, the virus will spread, more people will get sick. And more will need to be quarantined or hospitalized. To avoid this, students should wear masks in school and out in public, and all children 12 and older should be vaccinated. Schools can also help reduce transmission by improving ventilation, cleaning surfaces regularly, promoting social distancing, and developing good hand hygiene throughout the school day.

Practising the 3W's and being vaccinated will protect you and your family from harm. The only way we will overcome this is by everyone doing their part.

If you have questions or need more information about a clinic, please call 704-216-8737. In addition, you are welcome to use the COVID Service Hotline if you have any additional questions or concerns.

