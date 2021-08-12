Phi Beta Kappa Agreed on Support the UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - The oldest and most prestigious academic honour organization, Phi Beta Kappa, has agreed to let UNC Charlotte signed a branch. Usually, only 10% of universities in the U.S. have a branch.

Phi Beta Kappa Society was founded on December 5, 1776, to support education in the liberal arts and sciences and foster freedom of opinion and acknowledging academic distinction.

According to Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, Phi Beta Kappa rank is one of the university's highest achievements. The recognition highlights the faculty and staff's commitment to student achievement, mainly via the enduring experiences that the liberal arts and sciences give as students pursue their career, educational, and life goals.

To join the 290 existing branches, UNC Charlotte, Providence College in Rhode Island, and Rollins College in Florida approved by the 46th Triennial Council on August 5, 2018. The council gathers every three years to handle business and award new branches.

The approval came after a lengthy review process that began in 2018. Reviewers met with students, staff, faculty, and leaders from the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and across the University in March 2020.

“Our best students are as achieved as any in the country,” said Gregory Starrett, Phi Beta Kappa Steering Committee Chair and Anthropology Professor and Chair. “It's only right that they are known for their academic worth. Maintaining a Phi Beta Kappa chapter honours outstanding students and demonstrates the University's commitment to humanities and sciences teaching and research."

Commonly, only 10% of liberal arts and sciences students are urged to Phi Beta Kappa. Qualified liberal arts and sciences seniors (and some juniors) at UNC Charlotte will be asked to join Phi Beta Kappa.

Classes standing, foreign language, math requirements, liberal arts and sciences, grade point averages are among the qualifications. Those who accept will join a network of over 500,000.

In a statement, Phi Beta Kappa Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Frederick M. Lawrence said that Phi Beta Kappa chapters reflect their deep and abiding commitment to the liberal arts and sciences. A challenging liberal arts and sciences curriculum enriches students, and we look forward to recognizing their outstanding accomplishments.

