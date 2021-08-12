Education grant from Davidson-Davie Community College

CHARLOTTE, NC - Davidson-Davie Community College is providing grants for educational purposes to develop a diverse workforce and provide high school graduates easier access to education in community colleges.

There are two categories that are offered by Davidson-Davie, Longleaf Commitment Grant and Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.

The Longleaf Commitment Grant can be attended by any graduates from North Carolina high school who attend Davidson-Davie Community College. The tuition and fees of the first semester that will begin in fall 2021 can be covered by the North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant.

Students are able to get this opportunity if they are meet all the requirements of this program. Several requirements of this program includes a resident of North Carolina and graduate must be a graduate of North Carolina high school in 2021; and enroll a curriculum program and at least 6 credit ours per semester; complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and have an $0 – $15,000 Expected Family Contribution (EFC) as determined by FAFSA.

The amount of grant that students will receive is dependent on their membership status in the community college. Full-time students are guaranteed $700 to $2,800 per year for two years, and part-time students will only receive a partial award.

The Education Relief (GEER) Fund offers to finance tuition for students who want to pursue a workforce training in a short-term period. This program is covering a short-termed workforce program that is part of a high-demand field such as construction, automotive, emergency medical services, information technology, aircraft maintenance, and transportation. GEER will provide up to $750 that can be used in various educational purposes including tuition, supplies, or childcare.

The only requirement for GEER is, students must be a resident of North Carolina and currently taking a minimum 96 hours of program or course.

