Black-owned cafes and restaurants in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Contribute to 'Black Lives Matter' can be done in various ways. By giving support to the creation and materials made by the People of Color (POC) community such as appreciate the arts that are created by PoC or visit your local Black-owned business. Charlotte has a large selection of Black-owned cafes or restaurants that you can support to involve in the 'Black Lives Matter movement.

LuLu's Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood is the only one that serves Maryland-style crab cakes, seafood, and chicken in Charlotte. Lulu's was first established in 2019 and has been creating family-style recipes since the first time the business started. They are not only famous for their typical crab cakes but also serving good quality food such as southern-style chicken wings and platters of shrimp or salmon.

LuLu's Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood is open daily from 11 a.m till 10 p.m. and is available in takeouts. On Sunday, Lulu's will only be available until 8 p.m

Coffee Cone Cafe is a black-owned business in Charlotte that does not only serve food and beverages to customers but also created gift baskets filled with body care and home living goods.

In their early days, Coffee Cone Cafe only serves delicious bites and drinks such as pastries, ice creams, and coffee, but due to the pandemic they made innovation in combining their signature beans and tea leaves the proceed to make it become body butter and scented candles.

These new products are a success and become a permanent part of Coffee Cone Cafe, even though they can already continue to serve bites and drinks.

Another Black-owned business in Charlotte is Cynthia's Coffee Cup. Here they provide various drinks and pastries. You can win one year of free coffee by registering on their official website at https://www.cynthiascoffeecup.com/. Cynthia's Coffee Cup is located at 5011 Weddington RD 60, Concord, NC 28027.

