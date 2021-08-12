Students receive relief grants from Concord University

CHARLOTTE, NC - Concord University is currently distributing grants to students. This funding is part of The American Rescue Plan Grant as part of an emergency grant created by the US Department of Education's Higher Education III Emergency Assistance Fund (HEERF III).

As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, people need money to cover their medical needs to prevent contracting the Covid 19 virus. Students also face the same problem where they must have good economic conditions to meet their educational needs, but still, have to set aside costs to have health facilities.

The president of Concord University, Kendra Boggers, stated that “We work hard to provide our students with scholarships and other institutional aid to help them meet their academic goals. Those resources are, of course, limited. This additional funding from the federal government allows us to further assist and get our students one step closer to earning their degrees”.

The U.S. The Department of Education will provide the emergency grant between $750 and $2000 to the students of Concord University. The fund will be rewarded to the students that match the eligibility requirements and students can only be given a one-time emergency.

The number of funds that the student will receive is determined by 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Aid in each of the student's Expected Family Contribution (EFC). This application is available to all students at Concord University. The students with emergency financial needs will receive priority consideration.

To date, the funds distributed by Concord University to the students have reached $2.8 billion. Find out further information about the American Rescue Plan Grant by clicking Concord University's website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.