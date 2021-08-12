Charlotte Is Creative Giving $4,000 Grant For Small Creative Business

CHARLOTTE, NC - Creative industries need funding to improve their business.

A group of gig companies, collaborated with EY Wavespace, were hosting a virtual assemble called Charlotte Is Creative and Hue House earlier this year.

The assemble mainly discussed the sustainability of the creative Industry in Queen City and led to art fundings and the advent of a new arts officer. The conclusion of the assemble mainly talked about creating and leveraging resources and incentives which supports the creative community to scale their business offerings in accordance with mentorship and business training for the creative community.

The assembly result moved Charlotte Is Creative to launch a pilot program along with financial support from Wells Fargo: The Creative Entrepreneurs Initiative.

The application is open for the public with $4,000 rewards to fund a creative project or initiated project between September and December 2021. The Mecklenburg residents are encouraged to apply to this program. The application is due on August 19, 2021, and the program will begin on September 6, 2021. The application is accessible in this link (https://cltiscreative.survey.fm/creative-entrepreneur-initiative-application).

The program also offers project management training from the local experts including support and promotion training. There will be several classes available prior to the program starting from budgeting and billing, goal setting and planning, contracts and legal documents, business communications, marketing and public relations, and many more.

“We don’t just want to fund these six creatives. We want to arm them for the road ahead … to share skills they’ll need to land that next job and the one after that,” said Olin, The Co-Founder of Charlotte Is Creative.

