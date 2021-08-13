Public Artworks To Enjoy In Boone

BOONE COUNTY, NC - Appalachian State University and Boones County offer variety of sightseeings through public artworks and places. You can explore any artwork sites and showcases in King Street, Boone.

Boone is famous for its many public artworks and for being a bit hotter than the others. The artwork in Boones looks very good because of the light intensity and heat over there. Most of the artworks were created by Appalachian University students or other artists from nearby cities.

Boones not only offer paintings but also provides several arts showcase on the streets. You can easily see the showcases without spending any penny. You can enjoy The 36 Steps, Art-O-Mat affordable arts, Intentional Consumerism, and many more art showcases.

The 36-Steps staircase looks like a painted colourful geometric rug. Jessie and Katey, a Baltimore-based artist, were made these beautiful rug paintings. The staircase connects two halves of the campus and becomes a visual landmark. It connects ASU's Turchin Centre of Visual Arts and Boone United Methodist Church as well. You can visit here for free. This public artwork opened to the public last August.

At the staircase lobby, you can see Art-O-Mat that sells artwork starting from less than $5. Art-O-Mart is made from an old cigarette vending machine. It sells original dispense tiny art collections. You can find a tiny book in a size of a cigar pack, stickers, and other goodies.

Intentional Consumerism consists of a three-story cathedral in King's St. On the first floor, you can find ceramics, fibre arts, candles, leather goods, and other handmade arts. The two last floors are a special place for fine arts storage.

