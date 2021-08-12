Enjoy a Night in Kannapolis with "Movies in the Park"

CHARLOTTE, NC - Release the tiredness you have faced during the weekdays by bringing your friends and family to see "Movies in The Park," a weekly movie night that brings your favorite movies to screen at Village Park.

"Movies in the Park" is a part of the Discover Fun in Kannapolis series program. This recurring summer event offers various entertainment such as concerts, movies, and fireworks, available for the people of Kannapolis. The program had started in May and will continue until August.

This Friday, August 13, the event will broadcast 'Avengers Endgame' for the audience to enjoy. Some of the movies that have been shown previously in ‘Movies in the Park’ are 'The Sandlot', 'Jumanji: The Next Level', and 'Toy Story 4.' The movies that are shown are family-friendly movies that can be enjoyed by all ages.

The movie will start at 8:45 p.m. and will be located at Village Park Movies, 700 West C Street.

Visitors can go directly to the location and will not be charged anything. Visitors are advised to bring their own lawn chair and/or blanket to feel more comfortable while watching the movies. There will be also food and drinks stalls available during the event.

Discovery will not just be providing 'Movies in The Park' as a lineup of their entertainment stages but also offers Summer Concert. This concert has been held since May and will keep available until the end of August.

To take part in this event, visitors must follow the required health protocols. Those who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear masks and practice social distance.

