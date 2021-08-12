Celebrate Labor Day at Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE - To celebrate Labor Day, The White Water Foundation plans to hold a series of sporting events in the 'Labor Day Celebration' and live music performances. The 'Labor Day Celebration' will be held on the weekend of September 4-5, 2021.

The Labor Day Celebration begins on Saturday at 7 a.m. along with the Labor Day Trail Race. In this event, participants can take part in the 5k race or the 15k race. Participants race on the natural trails on the bank of The Catawba River. The participant will start to break a sweat in a natural environment, so they know that they are completely energized to begin the race. The flag will be down at 8 a.m.

After spending energy by running around the Catawba River, participants can wind down, enjoy a stroll around the area or join other programs that are included in the Past Activities on 9 a.m

One of the past activities that the participant can experience after doing the Labor Day Trail is SUP Yoga which can help participants to recharge themselves. In this opportunity, participants can recollect their inner peace by listening to the sound of flowing water on the flat water of The Catawba River. Participants will be able to do yoga practice that they have never experienced before such as doing yoga on top of paddleboards.

The first day of the Labor Day celebration will be closed by River Jam that will begin at 7 p.m.

The second day of the celebration will happen on Sunday. The schedule will start with past activities starting at 9 a.m. Participants will then be able to enjoy a live performance of Elonzo Wesley at 6 p.m and Keller & the Keels at 8 p.m.

To join this program, participants are required to make a reservation in advance by calling (704) 391-3900.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.