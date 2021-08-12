Zootastic Park invites junior animal lovers to zookeeper camp

CHARLOTTE, NC - Zootastic Park of Lake Norman invites junior animal lovers to share the experience of being a zookeeper and get acquainted with mother nature. Children can have the experience to wander around the landscape of Zootastic Park and explore the animals by joining a Jr. Zookeeper Summer Camp program.

Every week the Jr. Zookeeper Summer Camp program will provide the basic knowledge to become a good zookeeper including animal enrichment, animal care, direct experiences with a variety of animals, and water play activity.

This program will help children to understand the importance of maintaining the psychological and physiological well-being of animals by providing facilities that remind them of their original habitat to maintain their instincts. One of the common methods used in animal enrichment is by feeding the animals in a more challenging way.

Children will also be taught how to take care of the animals. They will be taught how caretakers in Zootastic Park train, feed, and keep the animals clean and healthy.

For children aged 5 to 10 years old, the program will be running from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. To join this package you will be charged $175 for the first week and $140 for the additional weeks. For children aged 8 to 16 years, the program will be running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will cost $235 for the first week and $180 for the additional weeks. Sibling discounts are available with $20 off registration for one of the children who live in the same household. This discount is valid for one week only.

For those who are interested in participating in this program, you can register at http://www.zootasticpark.com/camp.html

