Bechtler Museum exhibits Josef Albers' Interaction of Color

CHARLOTTE, NC - A recent exhibition at The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art is showcasing the empirical way Josef Albert, one of the most influential artist-educators of the 20th century, was taught and how he learned colors.

Inspired by Bechtler Museum’s rare German edition of The Interaction of Color, the exhibition features 81 silkscreen color studies and is thus named "The Interaction of Color." This exhibition will continue to be displayed until August 22.

The exhibition features a selection of works from The Interaction of Colors, which has been a trusted handbook for artists as well as art educators and apprentices. Albers advocated that colors should be learned optimally by experience, amplified by experiment and observation. His teachings are portrayed on Bechtler’s second-floor gallery on 42 double-page screen prints exhibitions.

Visitors can examine different color study exercises, as well as experience different color principles. This is not limited to color relativity or vibrating and vanishing boundaries, but also features more complex principles such as the illusion of transparency and reversed grounds.

Born in Germany in 1888, Josef Albers was renowned for his dedication to exploring complex color theory and principles. Along with his iconic square paintings, he was also known for his experimental education that was based on experimentation. Experimentation was uncommon during that time and often considered to contradict the American way of arts education. Albers' works radically changed the way art education in the United States was taught.

Currently, his works are safely kept and put to display in different prestigious institutions such as The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, The The National Gallery of Art in Washington, Art Institute of Chicago, D.C., and the Tate Gallery in London, to name a few.

