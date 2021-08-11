Top 3 Escape Rooms in York County

Zachary Keimig/Unsplash

YORK COUNTY, SC – Challenge yourself by solving clues to escape from the room. An escape room might be a perfect experience for you and your friends or family on weekends. So here are three escape room recommendations that you can visit in York County:

1. Escape Eight

Escape Eight is the first escape room in Rock Hill that offers four themes with different levels of difficulty, located at Rock Hill Galleria. Each group of 8 players will be given 60 minutes to solve the puzzles, codes, and unlock the locks to escape from the room. In order to escape, good communication and teamwork are highly needed.

This place charges $23 + tax per person at their normal hours. Details of their normal operational hours and bookings can be accessed through their website. Even though Escape Eight does not have a limited age for the players, they suggest that there is at least one adult on the team.

2. HomeTown Escapes

Located in Katy Lane Fort Mill, HomeTown Escapes offers seven different escape rooms. All rooms are suitable for all ages and players will be given 60 minutes to uncover the hidden messages, solve the clues, and escape the room. If you are interested, you can check the details of each room on their website.

HomeTown Escapes opens daily from Monday to Sunday. Only on weekends, they open earlier at 9.30 a.m. They charge $25 per person and tickets can be booked beforehand.

3. Vandergrift Public Library

If you are still afraid to go out or maybe you want to enjoy the escape game from your home, you can always try the Virtual Escape Rooms by Vandergrift Public Library. They offer different escape room categories—family, teen, adult-themed, library, state-specific, and digital scavenger hunts. Each category Vandergrift Public Library has over 30 themes for the virtual escape rooms.

