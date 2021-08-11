Mecklenburg Library: Surviving Economic Recession and Growing with Charlotte

Susan Q Yin/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Previously known as the Public Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library had been significantly impacted due to the economic recession.

In 1891, a group of prominent citizens operates the Charlotte Literary and Library Association in a Bookstore, South Tryon Street under the supervision of Librarian Bessie Lacy Dewey. Nine years later, the management has been transferred to the City School Commissioner so that students and citizens have access to the library.

The continuity of the Charlotte Mecklenburg County Library was closely related to a generous donation. However, the rapid development of the library did not last long. The progress was halted in 1931 when the funding was withdrawn, the operating budget was significantly cut, and the staff was reduced.

The significant cut didn’t put the library to a closure. Charlotte Mecklenburg County Library managed to slowly recover by establishing a pilot project that provided mobile library services for rural communities and gained additional funds from municipal tax revenues.

Unfortunately, in 2009 the national economic recession occurred and affected library funding. It was clear that in 2010 the economic downturn caused the decrease in County’s revenue and thus impacted the survival of the library. In addition to budget cuts, several workers were fired, and several library branches were closed.

To overcome these problems, the library received a lot of support from various parties to produce solutions to improve the condition of the library. From that case, the Library Board of Trustees and Board of County Commissioners formed the Future of the Library Task Force consisting of several experts to study the library’s situation. The solution focuses on four aspects, funding, systems, services, and structure. With additional funds, library services can be significantly improved to meet customer needs.

During this period, the library received numerous awards and became Charlotte’s Mecklenburg Library today.

