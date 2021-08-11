Union County Employee Received Summer 2021 Caught in the Act Award After Securing Wheelchair for Girl In Foster Care

UNION COUNTY, NC – Gloria Haney, the Union County Volunteer Service, has succeeded to secure a wheelchair for a 12-year old girl in foster care in Union County.

As a quadriplegic, the girl really needs a wheelchair for many medical appointments. Unfortunately, her foster care doesn't have any proper vehicle to bring her to medical centers.

Working in a separate department from Social Services, Haney managed to contact the community service after hearing the need for the girl. After several attempts, she could be able to secure an accessible van and obtain donations for the young child.

To appreciate her efforts, The Union County Government gave her Summer 2021 Caught in the Act Award and a bonus of $250 added to her next year's payrolls.

The award is given to recognize and thank employees for being able to take on outstanding roles in their job descriptions. The selection of the recipients of the award is conducted four times a year.

Haney has participated in many volunteer programs for Union County as a supervisor, including Christmas Bureau, Volunteer Income Tax Assistant Program, Senior Nutrition or also known as Meals on Wheels, and many more.

Not only involved in voluntary programs, but she has also led various donation collections. Throughout the year, she collects some required needs for foster care, including school supplies, items for Easter Brackets, Christmas stocking stuffers, and some other related things.

Because of her dedication, the Institutions nominated her for the award. During the award presentation, Deputy County Manager, Michelle Lancaster said that the county recognizes her for her hard work and her efforts to make things happen for people in the community.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.