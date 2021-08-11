Things to Consider When Deciding Your Career Post COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC — Many changes have occurred in business and career settings ince COVID-19. Some people succeed in their employment during pandemics, while others do not.

Certain people, for example, were laid off at the start of the pandemic and started a new business. However, not every business is doing well, which causes people to reconsider returning to old work.

This is a common condition that we witness during pandemics; either people continue to operate the business on their own or they return to their old employment. Some people have been in this situation before.

You can decide whether to return to your old career or stay in your present one by examining the following factors:

1. You need to ask yourself: What do you like or dislike about remote working?

Remote working has become an option since COVID-19 outbreaks. Based on recent research by Prudential, the result stated that 87% of Americans who have been working remotely since pandemics preferred to keep working remotely at least one day a week. While 42% of Americans currently working at home said that if their current company doesn't continue to offer to work remotely, they will find another company that does.

If you don't like working remotely, you can just switch up to your previous career or find a new one that offers working from the office. If you prefer to work remotely, there's nothing wrong with keeping your current remote working career.

2. Considering your work-life balance.

Since the workload is not light, you can consider work/life balance when working remotely or on-site. Working remotely has become the perfect choice for entrepreneurs who wish to spend more time with their family and more accessible for them to manage time between business and family. On the other hand, working remotely is perfect for people who like to socialize or hard to concentrate while doing work remotely.

3. Networking is also an important thing to consider.

Your new skill will determine how you get your networking in the future. If you easily find a network on social media or virtually, you can continue to work remotely and expand your network as well. If you are more interested in knowing more about other job specializations and love to learn a new thing, you can continue working on-site.

