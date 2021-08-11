To Welcome New Businesses, Iredell County Conducts Survey On The Local Business Climate

MOORESVILLE, NC - As a local community concerned about economic development, the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation is currently conducting the Business Pulse Survey that will last from the end of July until the end of August 2021.

Iredell County Economic Development Corporation (Iredell EDC) offers a public-private partnership that helps increase the economic growth and sustainability for the local community by creating new job opportunities and encourage investments. Iredell EDC is working hard to attract business, supporting the existing industry, building a world-class workforce, and collaborating with the local community to boost prosperity for all parties.

To achieve this, Iredell EDC encourages businesses of all sizes that have utilized the facilities and operated in Iredell County to participate in the survey. This survey only needs 10 minutes to finish and is available online by filling in this form.

By doing this, Iredell EDC is setting the samples for the survey on organizations, municipalities, and community partners who have insights on challenges, opportunities, and the success orientations of businesses. The survey results will be presented in Iredell EDC's first Annual Industry Leaders Event on October 1st, 2021. Mitchell Community College, an Iredell EDC partner, will host this event on their Front Street campus in Statesville. This event will take place during National Manufacturing Day.

Prior to the survey, Iredell EDC has conducted visits to 100 companies in order to get closer and understand the individual needs of companies and connect them with related resources. That way, these companies have the means to grow and thrive in their business. Over the course of 2020, Iredell EDC has also launched the Industry Leaders Council as a platform to connect business leaders all over the County.

