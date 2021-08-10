Things to do to help your kids learn more at Mecklenburg County

Jerome Quentzel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cauRM_0bMCnjs400
Ashton Bingham/Unsplash

MECKLENBURG, NC – Home school might be an option if you want flexibility in your children’s education. It is important to note that homeschooling is not only about studying at home, but also how parents can help their kids explore the world with various kinds of activities.

Mecklenburg County provides several public facilities to support extra learning for the home-schoolers. Here are some things that you can do to help your kids learn more at home:

1. Learn about Mecklenburg's History

While riding their bikes or walking, the kids can learn some of the county’s history. You can go to the Trail of history where nine statues of people who contributed to the county’s growth are located. The kids can also learn about the veterans who gave their lives to serve the county at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

2. School outing at a waterpark

School outing is also an option. On Homeschool Thursdays, you can go to an indoor waterpark Ray’s Splash Planet from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. This place offers slides, floor jets, and a lazy river with a charge of $4 for the students.

3. The bees and the vegetables

Mecklenburg County has some learning gardens where kids can learn about plants and bees and encounter real experiences. One of the gardens is The Learning Garden, where kids can attract and learn about bees at their pollinator gardens. They can learn about ozone and vegetable gardens too.

4. Check out Mecklenburg's air quality

Along with Mecklenburg County’s Air Quality, you can take your kids to learn about the air quality that they breathe. The Mecklenburg County’s Air Quality provides data on air quality to observe the air quality and identify air pollution.

