Sweep Clean the River with Catawba Riverkeeper

CATAWBA, NC – The Catawba Riverkeeper is going to hold their annual event called the Catawba Riversweep on October 2, 2021. The agenda of this event is to clean up the river, lakes, and streams at different water sites, from Lake James to Lake Wateree and all the areas in between. In one day, volunteers will work together and clean thousands of trash out of the waters.

There are 13 different clean-up sites, which include Lake James, Lake Norman, Lake Wylie, Fishing Creek, and Charlotte Area Creeks and Streams. In order to make this project successful, volunteers are needed to help clean up the rivers. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can register by sending an email to riversweep@catawbariverkeeper.org. Businesses, schools, churches, a group of friends, and others can also register as well.

The Catawba Riversweep will take 3 hours long to clean the rivers from pollution and make them safe for swimming and fishing. Interested volunteers are suggested to wear long pants, socks, and closed-toe shoes for the event. Volunteers are not required to bring their own cleaning tools as the Catawba Riverkeeper will provide them. The clean-ups will vary from water and land clean-ups, depending on the sites that you choose.

The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation was founded in 1997 with the focus of preserving and protecting the waters of the Catawba-Wateree River. The organization has been working to clean the rivers for decades and has partnered up with many local organizations and volunteers. In 2021, the scale of this agenda has grown where thousands of volunteers can join to clean up the rivers at different sites across 26 counties in Carolina.

