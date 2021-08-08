Enjoy the summer breeze at these Rock Hill picnic areas

Evangelina Silina/Unsplash

ROCK HILL, SC – Looking for some places to spend your weekends this Summer? We suggest you go on a picnic to spend time with your loved ones. Lay out a mat with a simple meal while enjoying the summer breeze.

1. Ebenezer Park

This park is located in Boatshore Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina. In summer, this place becomes a favorite destination to hold several activities such as picnics or camping. It opens during daylight hours (sunrise to sunset) only. Ebenezer Park offers views of Lake Wylie and several public facilities that can be enjoyed by visitors, such as a boat ramp, swimming area, playground, and so on.

2. Manchester Meadows

Located on Mt. Gallant Road, this park has very complete facilities and is family-friendly. Not only does it provide some picnic areas at the lake pavilion and playground pavilion, but Manchester Meadows also offers other facilities that can be enjoyed by visitors. Some of them are walking and biking trails and a soccer pavilion.

3. Westminister Park

Westminster Park is located in north downtown Rock Hill, off India Hook Road. It offers several recreational opportunities. You can launch the canoe onto the river of Catawba, fishing from the shoreline, or explore the nature trails. Other facilities owned by this park are chapels, shelters, and picnic areas that can be rented for certain events. That is why so many groups of people utilize this place to organize their agendas. Last but not least, you don’t need to pay the entrance fee to enjoy their facilities.

