The New Look of the Charlotte Convention Center

Daniel Weiss/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Convention Center expansion project has been completed in late summer this year. Many notable changes increase comfort and accessibility within the area.

This $126.9 million project began in the Fall of 2019, responding to years of research surveys, feedback from users. The increased accessibility and capacity are projected to bolster Charlotte's competitiveness in the meetings and conventions industry.

The project increased the total leasable area from 550,000 square feet to 600,000 square feet, added another 14 meeting spaces, which increased the total to 55, and two 10,000 square spaces that can be divided into 19 configurations and 50,000 square feet new wing which includes a meeting room and pre-function space.

The newly constructed overhead pedestrian walkway links the Convention Center to the biggest hotel in Charlotte, Westin Hotel. Pedestrians can also go to the LYNX Blue Line light rail in Stonewall Station through the walkway. Moreover, the walkway provides access to the numerous surrounding restaurants, hotel rooms, and entertainment facilities. The walkway combined aesthetic pleasure and high functionality.

Charlotte Convention Center is located in the center of Uptown Charlotte, making it the city's central area for meetings, conferences, and significant events.

The expansion includes a public art component that features arts from Charlotte local artists.

"The expansion of the Charlotte Convention Center is a response to the city's appeal as a visitor destination," said Tom Murray, CEO of Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. Murray added that the expansion aims to bring businesses to the region and solidifying Charlotte's reputation as one of the premier meeting destinations in the southeast.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.