Exhibits in NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte

Science in HD/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - NASCAR Hall of Fame, owned by the city of Charlotte, has been exhibiting the glory of NASCAR world since it opened on May 11, 2010. Here are the exhibits you can find in NASCAR Hall of Fame.

1. 10 Classes, 10 Race Cars

Since it first opened in 2019, the Hall of Fame has inducted 50 NASCAR legends who had contributed greatly to making NASCAR big in American motorsports.

This exhibit features the first 10 classes of the Hall of Fame. Each class includes an Inductee and a car. The exhibit also has panels that show the other 40 vehicles.

2. Dale Jr.: Glory Road Champions

Dale Jr.: Glory Road Champions exhibits 18 premier series championship cars that ardent fans will recognize in no time. Each car had competed in numerous races and championships in NASCAR. Present and past speedways are also showcased in this exhibit. Guests are allowed to touch the collections.

NASCAR Hall of Fame created this one of a kind exhibit with Dale Earnhardt Jr. to celebrate the champions and championship moments of the sport.

3. Jimmie Johnson: One Final Time

Jimmie Johnson's silver #48 Ally Chevrolet is shown in this exhibit. It also includes 20 fire suits from each season worn by Johnson in his races as well as Signature trophies.

Jimmie Johnson is the third NASCAR's seven-time champion, and the only driver to win five championships in a row, 2006 to 2010. He is among the few active drivers who are the first-year guarantee for induction.

4. Hall of Honor

The Hall of Honor is the centerpiece of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Guests will get an intimate look at the Class of 2020 Showcases, as well as the remnants of Joe Gibb's career and Denny Hamlin's 2019 Daytona 500 winning car.

