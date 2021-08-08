Mecklenburg Health Department Projects to Help Impacted People of COVID-19

Jakayla Toney/Unsplash

MECKLENBURG, NC - The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department is seeking mini-grant applications with total funding of $9,999 or less to construct COVID-19 initiatives targeted to the county's many vulnerable demographics in order to improve outreach efforts to high-risk communities in Mecklenburg County.

Targeted vulnerable people include lower-income, racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants, refugees, and the homeless. New initiatives and projects already in place can obtain financing for implementation.

Proposal length and typeface requirements:

No more than five pages and 12-point font is recommended, and all legal entity information, an Employer Identification Number (EIN), and a description of the project are required. Supporting an existing initiative with grant money must be addressed in the submission. In the event additional clarifying information is needed, Mecklenburg County Public Health will require it.

Vulnerable populations, innovation, applicant organizational capacity, and money will all be considered while evaluating proposals. CDC federal money given in the form of mini-grants The following CDC funding source expenses are not allowed due to federal guidelines: People: 1) excellent patient care, 2) high-quality meals, and 3) motivation and rewards.

The successful recipients of these grants produce a report to Mecklenburg Public Health on the initiative's implementation, use of funds, and associated outcomes. No information should be more than five double-spaced pages. Any funding request that exceeds $9,999 cannot be approved

The following are the eligibility requirements for a candidate:

- Organized entities such as businesses and non-profit organizations may apply.

- We must set up our organization in Mecklenburg County, NC.

- If an organization is incorporated in North Carolina, it must be registered, -present, and in good standing with the state secretary of state.

- Neither state nor federal contracting can be debarred from an organization.

- An organization will need to complete the Mecklenburg County vendor application procedure after they have been honored.

When submitting a proposal, you need to follow these instructions and e-mail the material to Autumn Watson, Senior Health Manager, COVID-19 Community Outreach, at Autumn.Watson@mecknc.gov. Two business days after we get your proposal, we will acknowledge your receipt.

