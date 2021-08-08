Levine Scholars program grants UNCC an additional $11.5M

Naassom Azevedo/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Levine Scholars Program, the most prestigious UNC Charlotte-led merit scholarship, received $11.5 million from philanthropists Leon and Sandra Levine of the Leon Levine Foundation.

The new grant will help fund the program through 2029. The donation of $11.5 million is not the biggest in the history of the school. In 2014, the Levines provided Levine scholars nearly 13 million dollars through the foundation.

Launched in 2009, the program also gives the students different opportunities, including nonprofit internships and studies abroad at Charlotte.

A four-year UNCC program of around $105,000 for in-state students and $155,000 for out-of-state students is offered annually to 20 service-minded students.

"Even before the college, these accomplished students showed their determination to improve their local communities," said Leons Levine, the founder of Family Dollar Store in Matthews.

The university said that Levine scholars were alumni who received Fulbright bursaries, studied medicine, and served lawyers. According to the university, the Levines donated nearly 30 million dollars to UNCC, making it the highest total donor in the school's history.

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said, “The Levine Scholars Program has produced the brightest and greatest minds to UNC Charlotte."

"This latest gift will more improve the program's ability to empower the next generation of leaders to engage meaningfully with the world around them.”

Involvement in community service is a sign of a fulfilling life for many people. A new, generous donation will enable UNC Charlotte to give some university students a chance to improve their leadership skills in the service of their communities.

