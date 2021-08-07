Davidson University offers LGBTQIA+ Resources for Students

DAVIDSON, NC - Davidson University is embracing openness and inclusivity by providing resources regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual and/or ally (LGBTQIA+) students. This is a form of effort made by Davidson University to craft a welcoming community for all campus members.

Davidson University built a community space called 'Lavender Lounge' that can be used for the LGBTQIA+ community for all kinds of student activities, such as networking or discussions. This room can also be used to learn, as it contains educational material such as books, films, documentaries, and even TV shows. The 'Lavender Lounge' is located in Belk Residence Hall.

Davidson University also created a Gender Inclusive Housing which was built in collaboration between The Residence Life Office (RLO) and The Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI). The establishment of Gender Inclusive Housing aims to respect students' decisions who prefer to live in a housing area where they all are agreed regardless of their gender identity, rather than in a place where they won't feel comfortable living.

Students who are interested to join the Gender Inclusive Housing can apply to the Residence Life Office during the spring semester. Meanwhile, new students can contact the Residence Life Office first at rlo@davidson.edu.

Another effort that shows Davidson University's support is providing a Gender Inclusive Restroom. This facility can be used by both students and visitors.

Additionally, a curriculum that helps students to achieve a better understanding of the LGBTQIA+ community is also available.

The Gender and Sexuality Studies Department teach students to examine gender studies by connecting it from various perspectives.

