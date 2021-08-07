Charlotte, NC

A romantic night alongside Catawba River

Jerome Quentzel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfZqF_0bKTdJuJ00

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Carolina Thread Trail is coming to 'Riverside Marina Paddle and Row', an event that offers serenity along the Catawba River. The event takes place on Friday, August 13th which will start from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Having a busy routine every day during the pandemic can lead to boredom and even stress. Every now and then, people need to get out of their usual routine, especially for couples. Stop visiting mainstream spots and go on a unique romantic date night with your partner and visit the 'Riverside Marina Paddle and Row' event.

At the event, visitors can start by exploring the place and enjoy the beauty of the Catawba River in the afternoon. Visitors can do this by using either a single or double kayak or even a stand-up paddleboard.

At 7 p.m., visitors will return to the Marina to enjoy the sunset view and you can see the reflection of the sunset from the water. Visitors can spend their time eating dinner on a meadow stretched along the riverbank.

In order to enhance visitors' comfort during the event, visitors are advised to bring their own necessities such as blankets, personal medical supplies, sunscreen, bug spray, face masks, food for their dinner, and beverages. There are several facilities provided in the Carolina Thread Trail, which include safety gears, first aid, staff guide, extra face masks, and one can of Carolina Thread Trail Pale Ale.

To participate in this event, a fee of $25 is required to rent a paddle, kayak, or PFD rental. Visitors can also bring their own equipment and there will be no charge.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Writer and father of a big tabby.

