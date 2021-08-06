York, SC

Experiencing A Short Getaway In York

YORK, SC - York is the place for personal, family, couple short getaways. Visit these various places from artisan workshops, factory tours, outdoor adventures to historical sites.

There are a lot of itinerary alternatives during your stay in York. You can visit these places all by yourself or reserve one via a travel agent.

The historical places in York are made of indigenous stories, pre-colonialism era, the Civil Wars, until modern-day. You can go to Zimmerman Center to learn about the life of Susquehannock Indians. Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village offers the story of the nearly 100-year-old elevator. Meanwhile, York County History Centre Colonial Complex to see the history behind colonialism in The United States and many more.

Culinary spots in York vary from traditional to modern food and beverages. In the legendary Central Market, you can find bakeries, seafood stalls, meats, deli products, and many other unique stores. The iconic Turkey Hill is the perfect place for ice cream fans to see the Turkish ice cream making process, explore new tastes of ice cream, and of course, get free ice cream samples.

For an intimate experience, you can drink tea in the Chinese concepts store combined with freshly baked bread from the kitchen in Red Brick Bakery & Tea Room. Wyndridge Farm offers a rustic and elegant dining place that is perfect to have romantic memories. You can have the taste of authentic Italian pizza pairing with a glass of wine at Moon Dancer Winery, Cider House, & Tap Room.

