Appointing The New Director for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

SALISBURY, NC—Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, or RCCC Foundation, has roles in raising and managing fundings to support the college mission. The Foundation Director is obliged to coordinate fundraising events and working together with individuals, groups, grantors, government, organizations, communities, businesses, and other stakeholders that may give impacts on the foundation. The foundation current mission is to set the support standard based on 21st-century learning.

The foundation has set several strategic plans to achieve the vision. The foundation should align the needs of students, college, and the fund availability they need to support the 2020 Rowan County Bond Referendum, secure funds based on urgency needs, implement Solar Project by the North Campus.

To execute the vision and mission, the Foundation chose Connie Rheinecker as The RCCC Foundation Director. “I feel honored by the opportunity to grow critical resources necessary to support the success of students, faculty and our community through Foundation scholarships, mini-grants and so much more,” added Connie.

Rheinecker is a Bachelor Degree in Secondary Education and Biology and has a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from Duke University. She was involved in the Association of Fundraising Professionals in North Carolina, focusing in Charlotte Region.

Before being assigned to the foundation, she has experienced as an Area Director for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Carolinas and she had responsibility to manage all the operational of the Cabarrus County Program, align customer needs with the related agencies, and focus on fund development growth.

The annual scholarship award spent $130,000, given to the student who enrolls on the foundation program. Not only scholarship but also the foundation aside fresh money for students through the Student Emergency Fund.

