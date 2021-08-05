Charlotte Pride Community Will participate in Community-Wide Service at The End of August

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Pride as the LGBTQ leader across Charlotte and the Carolinas will take a role in Charlotte Pride Season 2021 and the 20th-anniversary events with all communities in Charlotte and Carolinas as well.

The community will start doing service on August 21-22 2021. By participating in this event, the community has a great hope to give back to everything that has been given by neighbors and citizens through the pandemic. Charlotte Pride has three main upcoming agendas from service projects to clothing drives & free stores.

Charlotte Pride will be giving support at the Urban Farm at Aldersgate and having a partnership with Keep Mecklenburg Beautiful to clean Statesville avenue on August 21. The next day, they will open a virtual service opportunity at Phone Bank for Equality.

A charity program also includes in this event. The community throws a clothing drive that sells secondhand goods. Everyone is encouraged to donate any kind of goods starting from brand-new clothes, underwear, toys, and other consumable goods starting from August 21 to September 12. All the collections will be available and ready to buy at the Pop-Up Pride Festival on September 18.

There are many programs from Charlotte Pride. They always encourage all society and the local communities to organize and host their program through Charlotte Pride Weekend Service. Some communities propose a pop-up market for transgender, a sorting event for youth local queer, and a school supply drive. Those who are interested to involve in Charlotte Pride Weekend Service or other events can look up for registration and information here.

