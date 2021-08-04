StarMed Offers Confidential STD test for Charlotte Residents

Annie Spratt/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - StarMed Care now provides screening and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, or STDs. There will be no more embarrassment about getting tested because the treatment will be completely discreet.

Charlotteans can visit the Freemore facility at 4001 Tuckaseegee Road or the Eastland location at Central Avenue. This STD testing is indicated for persons who are sexually active.

People should get tested for STDs if they have a new sexual relationship, have unprotected intercourse, or engage in high-risk conduct, such as having a partner who has several partners or a partner who uses IV drugs.

Regular screening is the first protection for residents and their partners against sexually transmitted diseases. StarMed Care revealed that those infected with STD might not even know due to not having any symptoms in many cases.

The screening is then strongly suggested for people exhibiting symptoms or noticing something out of the ordinary, such as painful and frequent urination, unusual discharge, blisters or itchy part on genital area, and fever or flu-like feeling.

StarMed Care will determine the kind of treatment after the testing results show up. STDs can be broken down into three major categories. One of them is bacterial STDs such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

The other category is parasitic STDs caused by parasites like Trichomonas Vaginalis and can be cured using antibiotics. The last one is viral STDs caused by HPV, herpes, hepatitis B, and HIV viruses.

This screening is guaranteed to be 100% confidential, meaning only the doctor and the patient will know the result and the treatment. To get tested, the patient must schedule a prior appointment by contacting StarMed Family & Urgent Care.

