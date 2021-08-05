Open Soon: JW Marriot Charlotte

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

runnyrem/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – JW Marriot by Marriot International is about to open its newest hotel in downtown Charlotte in August.

This time, the new building is inspired by the principles of mindfulness, in which they want to help the customers to focus on what they’re sensing, feeling in the moment, and help them to feel whole. They also carry the world’s natural beauty as a concept.

The JW Marriot Charlotte will be their newest addition, located in downtown Charlotte, across from the Charlotte Convention Center. It is located in a strategic place as it’s close to popular tourist attractions such as the NASCAR Hall of Fame and other nightlife or shopping options.

They offer modern luxury service by combining art, customer comfort, and Charlotte’s natural environment. There will be 381 luxury guestrooms with classic interior design, premium bedding, an oversized window to enjoy the city lights, and a marble bath with frosted glass. Other high-quality facilities include a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa with 6 treatment rooms and a relaxation center.

The hotel is designed to take in the city’s natural light and customers can watch Charlotte’s sunset at the Aura Rooftop. As for the food, they use local ingredients to create good quality food at Dean’s Italian Steakhouse that opens for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There is also Caroline’s Oyster Bar that offers seafood, wine, and craft beers for lunch and dinner.

Room reservations can be done from now through their website at www.mariott.com. They also offer some promo for those who book directly on their website.