The permanent exhibit of The Museum of Waxhaws has reopened

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Museum of the Waxhaws and its permanent exhibits have reopened. 'Secret Homestead', 'Heritage Garden'', and 'Nesbit Smokehouse' are now open and ready for visitors. Previously, these permanent exhibits were closed due to the pandemic.

The Secret Homestead is a log house that has been under construction since the 1840s to coincide with the creation of Union County. This log house was then donated to the museum in 1997 and moved from its original site on the Secret family's land in Monroe, NC. With its original design and structure still intact, visitors can observe and imagine how life took place in the 1700's era. Around the log house, several other structures complement the entire theme of the exhibit.

Visitors can also find out what kind of food that the Waxhaws was having over a hundred years ago at one of the permanent exhibits named Heritage Garden.

In this exhibit, The Museum of the Waxhaws will provide a demonstration of the agricultural methods used in that period, the nutrition possessed by the people at that time, and how the people survived. Every Saturday, there will be a 'Living History' event which will feature a demonstration of traditional food cooking.

Another site that is part of the permanent exhibit of the museum is a smokehouse built in the 1800s owned by the Nesbit family from the Prospect Community of Monroe, named 'Nesbit Smokehouse'.

This smokehouse used to serve as a symbol of the wealth of a family. If a family owns a smokehouse, that means that a certain family was able to own their livestock and slaughtered them on the smokehouse.

'Nesbit Smokehouse' was moved to the Museum of Waxhaws on August 6, 2006, and had been finished restored in March 2007.

