3 Places to Visit in Charlotte with Your Kids When Pandemic is Over

CHARLOTTE, NC – The pandemic is still ongoing, and being at home becomes tedious, let alone with the children. However, we should continue to hope that this pandemic will end soon and that we may return to the good old days. While you wait, you can always plan a future trip with your children for the post-pandemic time. Consider visiting the following recreational places in Charlotte with your children.

1. Idea Box

Located in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, Idea Box is a safe place for kids to explore their creativity and make things out of it. Idea Box first opened in 2015, providing tools and equipment for kids to design and build anything they can imagine.

This place supports talented minds to realize their creativity with the help of some equipment that might not be easily accessible. The Idea Box provides 3D printers, CAD stations, vinyl, and laser cutters, sewing machines. They also include desktop computers and tablets to be used by the kids.

2. Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wold Lodge is a family resort located in Weddington Road that includes a waterpark and many other events and attractions. They have both indoor and outdoor waterparks with over six slides and three pools. They also have other interactive attractions such as MagiQuest, Oliver’s Mining Sluice, and Howlers Peak Rope Course.

The waterpark passes are free for those who stay at the resort. They have rooms that can accommodate 2-10 guests. Waterpark day passes are also available for visitors who want to play and not staying at the resort.

3. Carowinds

An amusement park is a must-visit place for your family. Located in Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte, this Carowinds offers 60 word-class rides, live entertainment, a waterpark, and many special events. It is known as a home for the number 1 roller coaster in North Carolina called Fury 325. Some rides are suitable for kids with low thrill levels, such as Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Wind-up, Coastal Currents, and Flying Ace Baloon Race.

