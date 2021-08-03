Central Piedmont Received a $10 million gift to bolster its arts and humanities programs

COLLEGE RECEIVES $10-MILLION GIFT COMMITMENT TO STRENGTHEN ARTS AND HUMANITIES

CHARLOTTE, NC - Central Piedmont Community College received a $10 million donation commitment from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. The prize is the largest ever awarded to a national community college and the largest donation Central Piedmont has received in its 58-year history.

The donation commitment of $10 million received by Central Piedmont Community College is part of the Powering a Stronger Future campaign, which will run until June 30, 2022.

Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, President of Central Piedmont University, stated that the generous donor believes that humanities must be the fundamental foundation of how people view things in order to gain a better understanding of the past, analyze the present more effectively, and see and predict the future more accurately.

Regardless of the education or career desired by the student or academic background. Central Piedmont will use this generous gift to strengthen it in training, educating, and empowering well-rounded students who will participate and appreciate the various cultural traditions of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community.

Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer stated that during a conversation between himself and the anonymous donor, the donor has full confidence in Central Piedmont, which has played an important role at the beginning of the educational journey of Mecklenburg County residents, the stepping stone of their career journey.

Central Piedmont will also use the gift to supply arts and humanities programming and learning for Mecklenburg County residents, including creating a scholarship, establishing a public art fund, expanding education and learning in the arts and humanities at the college, enhancing education in the visual arts.

